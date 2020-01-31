FORMERLY OF CEDAR LAKE, IN - Lela Mae Greene (nee Collins) was born November 4, 1923 in Somerville, AL. The daughter of George and Dozie Collins (Sweeney). Lela was one of five siblings; however, she was adopted with her sister Frances by James and Lula Kirby at a young age. The two sisters formed a special bond that lasted a lifetime. They worked in the Kirby family grocery store that featured a soda fountain and jukebox which attracted service members from the local army base. She met James E. Greene while working in the store, and their love bloomed over a series of secret letters sent and received through Lindsey Barnes. James proposed in a letter sent from Germany before being severely injured in the war. They eloped when he returned and would go on to settle in Cedar Lake, IN, where they raised two children; Ronald and Janice. They also raised their granddaughter Lisa Greene as their own.