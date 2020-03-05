Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CARMEL, IN - Leland "Lee" K. Buchanan Jr., 90 of Carmel, Indiana passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020. Lee was born May 26, 1929 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Leland (Lee) K. and Lillian E. (McGinnis) Buchanan. Lee married Nancy (Green) Buchanan on November 10, 1962. Lee is survived by his sister, Stella Buchanan-Schroeder; aunt Mary Ellen Hazlett; his sons, Geary M. (wife, Becky) Buchanan, William L. Buchanan and Kim A. (wife, Janice) Buchanan; daughters, Jana L. (husband, Stephen) Richardson and Lisa B. (husband, Michael) Mattingly; grandchildren: Chad Buchanan, Brian (wife, Elisha) Buchanan, Blake Buchanan, Drew (wife, Jamie) Buchanan, Cody Buchanan, Beth (husband,Mark) Goddard; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.