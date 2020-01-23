DYER, IN - Leland "Lee" Louis Moellering, age 79, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 after a bout of pneumonia. Born in Swea City, IA, Lee lived there until joining the Army in 1960. Stationed in Heidelberg at the US Army headquarters during the Berlin Crisis of 1961, he attained the rank of Sergeant E5. After the Army, he worked for the railroad in New York City before moving first to Montgomery, IL Harbor Belt Railroad. Retiring in 2002, Lee and his wife Lonna traveled the country. One of Lee's favorite pastimes was sitting in his front yard, under the shade of an oak tree, drinking Canadian Club, smoking a cigar, and talking about working on the farm as a youth, or life in the Army.