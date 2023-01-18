March 29, 1948 - Jan. 14, 2023

HAMMOND, IN - Leland "Pete" Steuart, 74, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He is survived by his daughter Tammy (Jerry) Robideau, grandchildren Ruben (Ashely) Galvan, Jasmine Galvan, Tristan, Ashanti, Christian, Hannah, and Leland Steuart. Great Grandchildren Lilliana, Emma and Austin Galvan, Myah, Jeremy, and Jaxen Cintron, Julian Garnello, and Annalise Baez. Sister Robbin (Kevin) Haldeman, Sister-in-law Judy Kunkel and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife: Lovena Steuart, children Cassandra Ruth, Leland (Scotty) Fredrick II, and Timothy Ray Steuart. Parents Harold and Louise Steuart. Brothers Ronnie Kunkel, and David Steuart, sisters Joyce (Dean) Frye, and Judy (Eddie) Embry.

Pete was a hardworking member of the Local 142 Teamsters Union. He drove a Semi Truck for his entire Career. He loved his family above all else. He did enjoy working on his project car and riding his motorcycle. His Health declined in his last few years of life, however, as long as he was with his family, he was HAPPY.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CFREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Funeral service will be Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Pastor Orlando Soler officiating.

