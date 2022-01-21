Apr. 1, 1934 - Jan. 17, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Lena Biancardi, age 87, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Lena was born April 1, 1934 to the late Luigi and Leonilda (Falasca) Del Coiro in Agnone, Italy.

She leaves behind her three sons: Lou (Janice) Biancardi, of Griffith, IN, Mario (Laurie) Biancardi of Largo, FL, Joe (Jen) Biancardi of Crown Point, IN; eight grandchildren: Nick, Elizabeth, Tommy, Alison, Katie, Timmy, Becky, Danielle; three great- grandchildren: Marlee, Andrew, Ronnie; and brother, John Del Coiro.

Lena is welcomed in to heaven by her parents, Luigi and Leonilda Del Coiro; son Tony Biancardi; two brothers: Anthony Del Coiro, Ettore Del Coiro, and two sisters: Josephine Di Paolo, Maria Del Coiro.

The community knows her as an active St. Mary's Church parishioner in Griffith, IN and how she served lunches at the St. Joseph School in Dyer, IN during the 1980's. Her skill set as custodian for Kahler Middle School in Dyer, IN was a part of her working routine in the late 1980's and into the 1990's.