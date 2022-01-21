Apr. 1, 1934 - Jan. 17, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Lena Biancardi, age 87, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. Lena was born April 1, 1934 to the late Luigi and Leonilda (Falasca) Del Coiro in Agnone, Italy.
She leaves behind her three sons: Lou (Janice) Biancardi, of Griffith, IN, Mario (Laurie) Biancardi of Largo, FL, Joe (Jen) Biancardi of Crown Point, IN; eight grandchildren: Nick, Elizabeth, Tommy, Alison, Katie, Timmy, Becky, Danielle; three great- grandchildren: Marlee, Andrew, Ronnie; and brother, John Del Coiro.
Lena is welcomed in to heaven by her parents, Luigi and Leonilda Del Coiro; son Tony Biancardi; two brothers: Anthony Del Coiro, Ettore Del Coiro, and two sisters: Josephine Di Paolo, Maria Del Coiro.
The community knows her as an active St. Mary's Church parishioner in Griffith, IN and how she served lunches at the St. Joseph School in Dyer, IN during the 1980's. Her skill set as custodian for Kahler Middle School in Dyer, IN was a part of her working routine in the late 1980's and into the 1990's.
Lena's family will always remember her amazing skills with authentic Italian dishes she cooked. They've described her as having the heart of a care giver, loving her family more than anything, and could always be counted on.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 10AM - 1PM at Kuiper Funeral Home - 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46322. A funeral service to honor her will begin at 1PM with Rev. Keith Virus officiating. Lena's final resting place will be at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens - 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307.
