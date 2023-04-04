Dec. 22, 1933 - March 31, 2023

LAKE STATION, IN - Lena Marie Layne (Nee Mayhorn), age 89, a longtime Lake Station resident, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Indiana Veterans' Home. She was born in Pikeville, KY on December 22, 1933 to the late Donald and Louise Mayhorn. Lena was an animal lover and loved to feed and care for neighborhood strays. She was caring by nature and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. Lena will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Lena is survived by her daughter, Deborah Wolske; five grandchildren, Robert (Elizabeth) Thompson, Jeremy (Melissa) Thompson, Derek Hayes, Devin (Ashley) Bickett, Beverly (Jeremiah) Thompson and granddaughter-in-law, Yolanda Markos; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother, William Mayhorn; nieces and nephews.

Lena was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years in 1998, Donald Layne; daughter, Dynia Layne; and grandson, Steve Layne; brothers, Donnie Mayhorn and Glen Mayhorn.

Memorials in Lena's honor may be made to the Indiana Veterans' Home or Alzheimer's Association.

Services for Lena will be Saturday, April 8, 2023 at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com.