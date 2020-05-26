HOBART, IN - Lenard Swain "Sonny" LaCoss, age 78 of Hobart went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2020. He was born in Walnut Ridge Arkansas on June 14, 1941 to the late Clarence Lenard and Kathleen M. (nee Jones) LaCoss. He married the love of his life, Georgia Moore on June 18, 1963. Lenard grew up in Lake Station, he proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961-1965. He was a member and usher at Living Hope Church. He worked at U.S, Steel Tube Works for three years then worked at Ford Stamping Plant, where he retired after 38 yrs. in 2005. Lenard was a past volunteer at Independence Hill Fire Department in Merrillville for five years. He loved the Cubs, LA Rams and working around the house. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.