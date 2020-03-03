HEBRON, IN - Lenka M. Pejoski, age 65 of Hebron, passed away unexpectedly surrounded by her loving family on March 1, 2020. Lenka was a longtime member of SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral. Lenka was more than just a wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a devoted companion to her late husband Klime for 38 years. She was the best of friends to her loving children. She was a dedicated and selfless grandmother to her two beautiful grandchildren.

The daily personal sacrifices that she provided will never be forgotten. Her family will always honor and recognize the devotion, guidance, and assistance that she would so freely give to her children. She left the legacy of her love and perseverance for her family which will continue to live on through her children and grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lenka endured many sad and difficult days since the passing of her loving husband, nevertheless, she maintained and proved to be a strong and confident figure for her children and grandchildren. Although her family is deeply saddened, they take comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her forever love. She was a loving wife and a dedicated mother and grandmother. She will be remembered and greatly missed.

Lenka was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years Klime; parents Milos and Dafina Cubrinoski.