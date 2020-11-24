May 18, 1929 - Nov. 21, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Lenora Arabelle Breitzke (nee Babcock), 91 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born May 18, 1929 at the family farm "Clevendale" on Babcock Road in Liberty Township to Charles V. and Alma (Olson) Babcock. She was married to Donald.

Survived by her children: Tom (Mary) Breitzke of Plainfield, IL, Kevin (Karyn) Breitzke of Valparaiso, IN, Mark (Vicki) Breitzke of Chesterton, IN, and Donna (Muhsin) Al-Baz of Lafayette, IN; grandchildren: Kyle (Melissa) Breitzke of Damascus, MD, Justin (Dot) Breitzke of Asheville, NC, Whitney (Chris) Labriola of Bolingbrook, IL, Todd Breitzke of Denver, CO, Sarah Breitzke of Waukegan, IL, Jeb (Amy) Breitzke of Huntley, IL, Wade (Cambria) Breitzke of Valparaiso, IN, Shane (Brittany) Breitzke of Lansing, MI and Alex Breitzke of Denver, CO; six great-grandsons; seven great-granddaughters; and her sister, Carol (Gene) Beschinski of Union Mills, IN. Twenty-two of her thirty nieces and nephews also survive her. In addition to her husband, Lenora was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Knoa Breitzke; sisters Ruth Babcock, Erma (Ron) Follis and Bessie (Byron) Lindberg-Peck; and her brothers Ches (Doris) Babcock, Oliver Owen "Bus" (Nena) Babcock, Carl "Art" (Virginia) Babcock, Clarence (Pearl) Babcock, Leonard "Guy" (Olive) Babcock, and Raymond "Red" (Elizabeth) Babcock.

She was a graduate of Jackson Township High School, was a partner in several automobile related businesses, and part-time secretary more than twenty-five years for Valparaiso Technical Institute. A private family graveside service will be held at Chesterton Cemetery. Pastor Steven Driver of Immanuel Lutheran Church will officiate. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the VNA Hospice or Marine Corps Toys for Tots. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso is in charge of arrangements. www.bartholomewnewhard.com