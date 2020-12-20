GRIFFITH - Lenora L. Link, age 92, of Griffith passed away peacefully December 17, 2020. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Griffith, IN. Lenora loved to spend her time sewing and crocheting. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Link; son, James Link. Lenora is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Helmut) Warren; daughter-in-law, Barb Link; grandchildren: Monica (Rick) Fields, Paul Link, Joe Lipcovich, Leah (Brad) Williams, Donnie (Stacy) Rush; 10 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren. She will be truly missed by all who loved her.