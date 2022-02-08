WHITING, IN - Lenora P. Zehme (nee Hansen) 96 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles J. Zehme, Jr. who passed away May 18, 2003; loving mother of Charles (Karen) Zehme, III, Karin Krchmery and Kirk (Nicki) Zehme; cherished grandmother of Jaclyn (Julian) Sigmon, Charles (Katie) Zehme, IV, Erik (Michelle) Zehme, Leah (Thomas) Higgins and Adam (fiancee, Lauren Wayne) Zehme; adoring great grandma of Brody, Isabelle, Maddox and Jackson; dearest sister of the late Christian (late Marion) Hansen and late Rose Hansen.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00am at the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 118th St. and Atchison Ave., Whiting, with the Rev. Kevin Bergmann, officiating; interment to follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00pm and at the church on Thursday morning from 10:00am to time of services. (due to the current health situation, face masks must be worn in the funeral home and at the church, social distancing is expected.). Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Lenora Zehme was born on October 4, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Christian and Elsie Hansen and was a resident of Whiting for the over 40 years. She was a graduate of Bowen High School, Chicago, Class of 1944. She had been a member of the former Immanuel Lutheran Church, Chicago, currently a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting where she was a member of the Deborah Guild and the Altar Guild (current treasurer). She was also a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80 Women's Auxiliary and the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society. She loved to walk all over Whiting and had embraced the town she adopted, supporting all the activities Whiting has to offer. Devoted to her family, Lenora will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul Evangelical. Lutheran Church, Whiting, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400