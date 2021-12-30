THAYER, IN - Lenora Swicegood-Upchurch 93, of Thayer, IN, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. She is survived by her children: Tommy (Mary) Swicegood, Donna Swicegood, Shirley Robinson, Janie Hale; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Cordellia Barton; husband, Wayne Upchurch. Lenora attended The Grange Hall in Lake Village, IN.
Visitation, Friday, December 31, 2021 from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM, Funeral Service at 2:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will follow in German Methodist Cemetery, Cedar Lake, IN. www.sheetsfuneral.com