THAYER, IN - Lenora Swicegood-Upchurch 93, of Thayer, IN, passed away Friday, December 24, 2021. She is survived by her children: Tommy (Mary) Swicegood, Donna Swicegood, Shirley Robinson, Janie Hale; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Cordellia Barton; husband, Wayne Upchurch. Lenora attended The Grange Hall in Lake Village, IN.