Oct. 28, 1935 - May 7, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Leo E. Garavalia, age 86, of Portage passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Leo was born October 28, 1935, in Joliet, Illinois to the late Joseph and Mary (Legerski) Garavalia. He was a meat cutter that worked out of Local Union #546 in Chicago. Leo was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. He was an avid bowler at Cressmore Lanes, Rays Lanes, and Hobart Lanes.

Leo is survived by his three children: Kim (Terry) Yates of Indianapolis, Sherry (Mike) Wathen of Wheatfield, and Len (Ruth) Garavalia of Stafford, Virginia; seven grandchildren: Eric (Jeanette) Urbano, Adam (Amanda) Yates, Jessie (Dr. Joseph) Smith, Brandon (Alison) Yates, Anthony (Elizabeth) Garavalia, Alexa (Matt Terry) Garavalia, and Connor (Jacqueline) McGovern; five great-grandchildren: Hunter Urbano, Eliana Smith, Natalie Smith, Sophie Yates, and Luna Yates; and his sister, Pat Najar of Portage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Verna Jean (Faitak) Garavalia; and one brother, Joseph Garavalia.

Visitation for Leo will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, Indiana 46368 and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368. A Rite of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the Church. Cremation will follow with burial of ashes in McCool Cemetery at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers donations are preferred to either the Visiting Nurse Association or Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church.