 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leo E. Garavalia

  • 0
Leo E. Garavalia

Oct. 28, 1935 - May 7, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Leo E. Garavalia, age 86, of Portage passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Leo was born October 28, 1935, in Joliet, Illinois to the late Joseph and Mary (Legerski) Garavalia. He was a meat cutter that worked out of Local Union #546 in Chicago. Leo was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. He was an avid bowler at Cressmore Lanes, Rays Lanes, and Hobart Lanes.

Leo is survived by his three children: Kim (Terry) Yates of Indianapolis, Sherry (Mike) Wathen of Wheatfield, and Len (Ruth) Garavalia of Stafford, Virginia; seven grandchildren: Eric (Jeanette) Urbano, Adam (Amanda) Yates, Jessie (Dr. Joseph) Smith, Brandon (Alison) Yates, Anthony (Elizabeth) Garavalia, Alexa (Matt Terry) Garavalia, and Connor (Jacqueline) McGovern; five great-grandchildren: Hunter Urbano, Eliana Smith, Natalie Smith, Sophie Yates, and Luna Yates; and his sister, Pat Najar of Portage.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Verna Jean (Faitak) Garavalia; and one brother, Joseph Garavalia.

Visitation for Leo will be Friday, May 13, 2022, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, Indiana 46368 and from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Saturday at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Road, Portage, IN 46368. A Rite of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday at the Church. Cremation will follow with burial of ashes in McCool Cemetery at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers donations are preferred to either the Visiting Nurse Association or Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This is what happens when lightning strikes sand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts