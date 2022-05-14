March 11, 1942 - May 6, 2022
FORESTVILLE - Leo Jerome Roper, 80, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2022. His passing leaves a hole in the heart's of those that knew him. He was the youngest son of Ollie and Lessie Roper of Hammond.
He is survived by two daughter's: Krystal and Patrice; and brother, Edward.
Arrangements will take place at Pope Funeral Home 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD 20747. The funeral will also be live streamed 5 minutes prior to the service, for live streaming please visit popefh.com/obituaries (no online wake viewing).