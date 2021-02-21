DEMOTTE, IN - Leo W. Orr, age 84, of Demotte, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Leo is survived by his loving children: Stephen Thomas (Jacqueline Marie) Orr of Arlington Heights, IL, Michael W. (Vicki) Orr of Highland, IN, Susan L. (David W.) Axtell and Sandra V. Orr (Harlin), both of Demotte, IN; grandchildren: Georg Anthony of PA, Nicole (Clinton) Jakel of Griffith, IN, Melissa (Jeff) Jones of Griffith, IN, Michelle Orr (Mike) of Crown Point, IN, Keith (Emily) Axtell of Lafayette, IN, Megan (Nathan) Lang of Zionsville, IN, Kristen (Niel) Jones of Chesterton, IN, Sarah Axtell (Kruise Black) of Lebanon, IN, ; nine great-grandchildren; nephews: Larry (Nancy) Nardoni of Steger, IL, Ron (Nancy) Orr of AR; and many other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his loving wife Luella Orr (nee Kovacik); son James Orr, and parents Thomas and Viola Orr.

Leo was a member of St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Demotte, IN as well as a member of the American Legion in Griffith, IN. He was an avid Purdue football fan and loved to fish and go pheasant hunting. Leo had an immense love for the Navy and proudly served on the U.S.S. C.K. Bronson DD 668. He will be remembered as a loving father, and a supportive grandfather and great-grandfather.

Burial will be scheduled at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery at a later date. Services entrusted to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME.