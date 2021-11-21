DYER, IN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Leon D Plug age 80 of Dyer, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, passed away November 13, 2021. Preceded in death by his parents Adrian "Bob" and Ann (Vander Weide) Plug. Leon is survived by his loving wife, Rosalie (Schabacker) of 56 years, daughter Amy (Eric) Williams of Naperville, IL, son, David (Diane) Plug of Highlands Ranch, CO and his sister, Marilyn (Ed) Nannenga of De Motte, IN. Also surviving Leon are his grandchildren: Brian (Meghan) Williams, Tyler Williams, Katherine (Sam) Bogits, Dylan Plug and Drew Plug; along with great-grandchildren, Grant and Kelsey Williams.

Leon was a choir director, music teacher and handyman who loved fishing and the Chicago Cubs. Leon volunteered on many mission trips with his church. Leon was a member of the Illiana Community Choral and also Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus. Leon graduated from Illiana Christian High School in 1959 and from Vander Cook College in 1963. He was a longtime member of Bethel CRC in Lansing, IL.

Visitation for Leon will be held on Monday, November 22, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Bethel CRC, 3500 Glenwood-Lansing Road, Lansing, IL with a service to follow led by Shaun Buikema. Leon will be laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery, Lansing, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leon's name to Bethel Christian Reformed Church of Lansing, IL. www.schroederlauer.com