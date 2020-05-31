FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY/ROSELAND, IL - Leon J. Natonek, age 92, formerly of Calumet City and Roseland, passed away on May 27, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise nee Beemsterboer; devoted father of Nancy A. (late Robert) Olson, and Laurie Maggie (Edward J. Pepper-Mae) Mae; proud grandfather of Joseph Henry and Leon Gunther; loving great grandfather of Olivia and Tyler Henry; dear brother of Veronica (late Jerome) Marcec, Joaan (late Matthew) Steven, the late Alfred, Irene (late Richard) Young, and Arthur Natonek; kind brother-in-law of Katherine (late Phillip) Sheridan, Theodore (Dorothy) Beemsterboer and Simon (Marie) Beemsterboer.