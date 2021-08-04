November 9, 1940 - July 30, 2021

PORTAGE, IN - Leon L. McDaniel, age 80, a long-time resident of Portage, IN, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Leon was born on November 9, 1940 in Tamms, IL to the late Leo and Julia McDaniel. He was a graduate of East Gary Edison High School, Class of 1960 where he met the love of his life Jean. They were married in October of 1960 and spent 60 wonderful years. Leon was a crane operator and team leader for US Steel Sheet and Tin Division for 40 years.

Leon was a faithful member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing. Most of all, Leon loved spending time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Leon is survived by his high school sweetheart: Jean; children: Tom (Nancy) McDaniel, Kathleen McDaniel, and Tracy (Doug) Snider; twin brother: Leo (Ruth) McDaniel; and grandchildren: Amanda Boldin, Zachary and Paige Snider, and Alison and Madalyn McDaniel.

Leon is preceded in death by his parents: Leo and Julia McDaniel, and sister: Anita Lash.