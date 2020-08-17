WANATAH - Leona B. Rauen, 95, of Wanatah passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 6, 1925 to Edwin and Nina (Sims) Benkie and graduated from Wanatah High School. Leona was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She would help on the Benkie family berry farm during the summer season, but always considered her role as a wife and mother to be her chosen vocation. The gaggle of grandchildren that always seemed to consider her house their second home were always passionately welcomed. She excelled at card games of all kinds, painting, arts and crafts, crocheting, flower gardening and every manner of tasks associated with rural life. Her abundance of life was never wasted, embracing every moment with faith in God with her family and friends.