Leona E Fiegle

July 29, 1923 - June 22, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Leona E Fiegle, age 98, of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022, in Carmel, IN where she was lovingly cared for by her granddaughter, Lisa and her husband, Scott. Leona was born July 29, 1923.

Survived by her daughter-in law, Mary Ann(James) Fiegle of Henders, NV; granddaughters: Nicole(Brian) Wojtkowiak, of Henderson, NV, Lisa (Scott) Greaves of Carmel, IN; and grandson, David (Robyn) Fiegle of St. John, IN; great-grandchildren: Roman Wojtkowiak, Rachael (Nick) Cronkite of Henderson, NV, Haliegh Reinoehl presently of Australia, Jack Reinoehl of Cincinnati, OH and Brynn Fiegle of St. John, IN; also great-great-grandchild, Payton Cronkite of Henderson, NV; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Wilbur; and son, James Fiegle; also brothers: Alfred (Frances) Peifer, Ray (Lillian) Peifer, Arnold (Vivian) Peifer, Edward (Lola) Peifer; and sister, Eleanor (Clarence) Rohrman.

Leona was one of Schererville's oldest residents to have been born, raised, and live as a Schererville resident. She loved her town, family, church, and friends.

Employed by the Lake Central School Corporation for many years as executive secretary and bookkeeper it was her privilege to know all she met during those years and were cherished memories of hers. Playing bingo was her favorite pass time and also telling many tales from long ago.

She loved life and enjoyed every day. She was an inspiration to her family and loved by all who knew her. She will be missed. May all her loved ones be forever happy to have her by their side in heaven.

The family would like to thank her nieces, nephew and many wonderful friends for all the kindnesses given her. It takes a village to care for our loved ones.

A mass, burial and celebration of life will be held at a later date at St. Michaels Church in Schererville, IN so all family members can be present.