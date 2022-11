SCHERERVILLE, IN - Leona Elizabeth Fiegle, of Schererville, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022. A funeral mass will be held directly at St. Michael Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St. in Schererville, on Saturday, November 5, 2022 with visiting from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Michael Church Cemetery. www.fagenmiller.com