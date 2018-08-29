HAMMOND, IN - Leona G. Worosz (nee Walerczyk) age 92, of Hammond, IN, passed away Friday, August 24, 2018. Leona is survived by her loving children, Marcella 'Marcy' (late Sidney) Loughridge of Hammond, Edward M. Worosz of Hammond, and Gregory 'Greg' (Debbie) Worosz of McHenry, IL; son in law, William (Linda) Muller; grandchildren, Lisa Kosin, Eric (Erinn) Muller, Jason (Ashley) Muller, Christopher (Val) Muller, Lauren Loughridge and Allissa Worosz; 6 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Leona is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Worosz; son, Robert Worosz and daughter, Nancy Ann Muller.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 30, 2018, 10:00 AM Directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Richard Orlinski officiating. Leona will lie in state at church from 9:30 AM until time of service and be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Calumet City, IL. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Ave., Hammond, IN 46324 from 2:00 until 7:00 PM.
Leona was a past President of St. John Bosco Alter and Rosary Society. She cherished her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Bosco School or Hospice of the Calumet hospicecalumet.org, would be appreciated.