HAMMOND, IN - Leona "Inky" Salmon (nee Gish), age 75, of Hammond, IN, loved the Lord and was called home on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at her home. Leona was a Sunday School Teacher for 34 years at The First Assembly of God, now known as The Gate. She worked for many years at The Bread Basket and 12 years at Speedway. Leona was loved by so many and her smile and laugh were contagious. She was married to Donald Kern Salmon, who preceded her in death. They were married for 50 years. She loved camping, being with friends and family, and was an avid reader.