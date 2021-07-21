Leona M. Adamovic (nee Heintz)
Nov. 24, 1928 — July 17, 2021
Leona M. Adamovic (nee Heintz) beloved wife of the late Charles J. Adamovic; loving mother of Cindy (John) Grabowski, Larry (Kitty) Adamovic, Charles M. (Susan) Adamovic, Ann (Jeff) Walker, Mary (Mike) Vogelsang, Jane (Dave) Holsclaw and the late John and Joseph Adamovic; devoted grandmother of 14; cherished great grandmother of 13; dearest sister of Ray (the late Dena) Heintz, Joe (Gerry) Heintz and the late Jack Heintz; dear sister-in-law of Lois Heintz; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday, 3-8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.