Leona M. Adamovic (nee Heintz) beloved wife of the late Charles J. Adamovic; loving mother of Cindy (John) Grabowski, Larry (Kitty) Adamovic, Charles M. (Susan) Adamovic, Ann (Jeff) Walker, Mary (Mike) Vogelsang, Jane (Dave) Holsclaw and the late John and Joseph Adamovic; devoted grandmother of 14; cherished great grandmother of 13; dearest sister of Ray (the late Dena) Heintz, Joe (Gerry) Heintz and the late Jack Heintz; dear sister-in-law of Lois Heintz; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.