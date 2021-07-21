 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leona M. Adamovic (nee Heintz)

Leona M. Adamovic (nee Heintz)

Leona M. Adamovic (nee Heintz)

Leona M. Adamovic (nee Heintz)

Nov. 24, 1928 — July 17, 2021

Leona M. Adamovic (nee Heintz) beloved wife of the late Charles J. Adamovic; loving mother of Cindy (John) Grabowski, Larry (Kitty) Adamovic, Charles M. (Susan) Adamovic, Ann (Jeff) Walker, Mary (Mike) Vogelsang, Jane (Dave) Holsclaw and the late John and Joseph Adamovic; devoted grandmother of 14; cherished great grandmother of 13; dearest sister of Ray (the late Dena) Heintz, Joe (Gerry) Heintz and the late Jack Heintz; dear sister-in-law of Lois Heintz; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday, 3-8:00 p.m. Funeral Thursday, 9:15 a.m. from Lawn Funeral Home, 17909 S. 94th Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60487 to St. Elizabeth Seton Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery Funeral info (708) 532-3100.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

65,000 fans pack Deer District for Bucks Game 6

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts