Leona M. Becker
July 2, 1924 - Aug. 19, 2022
SALEM, OR - Leona M. Becker, age 98, of Salem, OR, and formerly a longtime Hobart, IN, resident, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born in Bicknell, IN on July 2, 1924 to the late Paul and Adele Freville. She was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of 1942. Leona married her husband of 43 years, Carl Becker on February 25, 1950. Leona was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years and belonged to their Mothers Circle. She was an avid supporter of LCAR (now Paladin). During her years in Oregon, she became known as an avid Bingo player, with a contagious sense of humor and sass. Leona was also active in the Zeta Sigma Sorority, NW Indiana Retirees Club, and Order of the Eastern Star #396.
Leona will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her loving daughter, Carla (Joe) Wade, Salem, OR; two grandchildren, Kirsten (Dave) Pick, of Aumsville, OR and Kelly Wade of Salem, OR; great grandson, Trent Pick; many nieces and nephews. Leona was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Becker; daughter, Carol Becker; brothers, Auguste, Paul, and Leon Freville; and sister, Adele Phy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Leona's name may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association, 560 Kirts Boulevard, Ste. 116, Troy, MI 48084 or on their website at: https://williams-syndrome.org/.
A funeral service for Leona will be Monday, August 29, 2022 at 10:00 am at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, with Rev. Nathan Kramer officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., www.reesfuneralhomes.com.