SALEM, OR - Leona M. Becker, age 98, of Salem, OR, and formerly a longtime Hobart, IN, resident, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born in Bicknell, IN on July 2, 1924 to the late Paul and Adele Freville. She was a graduate of Clinton High School Class of 1942. Leona married her husband of 43 years, Carl Becker on February 25, 1950. Leona was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years and belonged to their Mothers Circle. She was an avid supporter of LCAR (now Paladin). During her years in Oregon, she became known as an avid Bingo player, with a contagious sense of humor and sass. Leona was also active in the Zeta Sigma Sorority, NW Indiana Retirees Club, and Order of the Eastern Star #396.