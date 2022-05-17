CROWN POINT, IN - Leona M. Halfman, age 99, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022. Leona was born to Bernard and Julia Hermann on the Hermann family homestead in St. John, IN, February of 1923.

Leona is survived by her children: Gloria (Owen), Debra (Tom), Jan Peter (Linda), Don (Beth), Joyce (Steve); her grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Leona was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 68 years, Anton; brother, Herbert and infant siblings: Othilia and Clarence.

Leona was a kind, thoughtful and considerate person always looking for ways to help others. She placed the needs of others before her own. Her delightful, whimsical tales, as only she could tell, will be greatly missed along with her impeccable memory, subtle sense of humor, quick wit, and mischievous snickers.

A tremendous debt of gratitude to Mom's physician and her staff for their relentless devotion and care up to the very end.

There are no words that can truly express the great sorrow our hearts have dealing the loss of your precious, sweet little self. You gave your all fighting the senseless virus. Thank you for the many years we shared together. Even at 99, and robbed of a normal life since 2020, it was not long enough. May you rest in the peace you so deserve.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Additional visitation will take place on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Wittenberg's Crown of Life Chapel, 1200 E Luther Dr, Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:30 AM until the time of service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Cory Wielert officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Leona's name to a charity of your choice.

