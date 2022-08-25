CROWN POINT - Leona M. Kieltyka, age 91, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on August 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years- Eugene; and daughter, Patricia Albee. She is survived by her children: David Kieltyka, Robert (Andrea) Kieltyka; son-in-law, Carl Albee; three grandchildren: Jude (Carly) Kieltyka, Brian (Genevieve) Albee, Kenneth (Malorie) Albee; four great-grandchildren: Owen, Ethan, Theodore, and Sanna. A visitation will take place on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 11:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com