It is with great sadness that the family of Leona May McFadden Mitchell announces her passing on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the age of 95 years. “Nanny” as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, was a mother, homemaker and especially a grandmother, great-grandmother and great great grandmother.
She was known by all as a great cook. Her love of cooking produced much loved family favorites like zucchini bread, potato soup, pecan pie, chocolate chip cake and “nanny” burgers that were a staple in our lives and in her home.
Leona was born on November 14, 1923 in Paris, Texas to George and Bertha Petty McFadden. She was one of 12 children.
She met and married the love of her life, Carl D. Mitchell in June of 1946. They moved to Indiana in 1952 where Carl went to work at U.S. Steel and Leona was a wife and mother to their son Jerry Wayne and homemaker for their family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband and son. She is survived by her two granddaughters: Jerri Lambert (Crown Point, IN) Dawn (Mike) McIntyre (Nixa, MO); four great grandchildren: Melissa Lambert (Cedar Lake, IN), Brittany (Josh) Clinton (Elizabethtown, KY), Michael and Erin McIntyre (Nixa, MO); three great great grandchildren Dakota Lambert (Cedar Lake, IN) and Zoey and Colt Clinton (Elizabethtown, KY).
The family is planning a private graveside service at a later date.
Leona touched so many lives, was very active in her church and has left a huge void in our lives. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Rest in Peace, Nanny. We love you.