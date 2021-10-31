"Always 39"

NORTHWEST, IN - Leona O'Brien, "Always 39", of Northwest, IN, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021.

She is preceded in death by her dear husband, Martin J. O'Brien; parents, Frank and Stephanie Kolbus; and sister, Barbara (late, Edward) Repko. Survived by brother, Martin (Debbie) Kolbus; many nieces, nephews, and precious little Admiral "Lord of the Seas".

Leona was proud of her Polish Heritage, and was an avid fan of the Tamburitzans from Pittsburgh. She loved to travel with her sister to the Southwest. Leona collected Native American Pottery and was a big supporter of their culture.

Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of the Dunes, would be appreciated.