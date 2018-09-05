CEDAR LAKE, IN - Leona V. Jaranowski, age 98, of Cedar Lake, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away on Saturday, September 1, 2018. She is survived by her children, John (Christine) Jaranowski, Bonita (Jerry) Kocielko, Karen (late Dennis) Stout, and Leonette (Joseph) Daisy; grandchildren, John, Brian, Kimberlee, Renee, Jim, Stefanee, Lisa, Jeff, Emalee, Dawn and Natalee;18 great grandchildren; siblings, Henry (Christine) Soczyk, and Bernadette (late Daniel) Sadowski; and numerous nieces and nephews. Leona was preceded in death by her loving husband, John; and sisters, Elizabeth Kopercinski, AnneZolmer and Loretta Urbanik.
Funeral Services will begin with prayers at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Reverend Jacek Dada at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church 768 Lincoln Ave., Calumet City, IL. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday, at the funeral home, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. prayers.
Leona was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother who put her family first and was proud of all their accomplishments. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Andrew the Apostle. Leona's faith was very important to her. Mom made all holidays and celebrations very special. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.kishfuneralhome.net