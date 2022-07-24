 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Leonard Albin Glowacki

Leonard Albin Glowacki

SAN DIEGO, CA - Leonard Albin Glowacki, age 82, a former resident of Lansing and Chicago, resided in San Diego, CA since 2007, at rest Monday, July 11, 2022. Leonard enjoyed traveling the corners of the planet. Dear brother of Norbert (Nancy) Glowacki and Carole (Robert) Colunto. Preceded in death by sister, Rita Glowacki. Uncle of Thomas (Laurie) Glowacki, late Daniel Glowacki, Robert Colunto Jr., Anthony (Stephanie) Glowacki. Several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Monday, July 25, 2022 directly at Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church: 501 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL 60409 with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. when a Mass of Christian Burial will be officiated followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

Leonard honorably served in the United States Army.

For service information please call 708-862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.

