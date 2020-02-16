CROWN POINT, IN - Leonard Ballas, age 56, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Leonard is survived by his son, Nathan Ballas; grandchildren: Tristan and Wyatt Ballas; mother, Dorothy Ballas-Gunn; brothers: Larry and Louis Ballas; sisters: Lynn (Danny) Hall, Lori (Jeff) Powers, Leann (Tracy) Kesler and Lisa (Tom) Lukehart; and many nieces and nephews.

Leonard was preceded in death by his father, Richard.

Leonard loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed watching football and loved to tell stories. Leonard worked for many years in concrete construction.

Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM with Rev. Lynn Gordon officiating.

Donations may be given in Leonard's name to the American Heart Association.

Visit Leonard's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.