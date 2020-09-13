× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART, IN - Leonard Davis Perkins, 87, of Hobart passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Sebo's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by children: Donnie (Audrey) Perkins, Barbara (Carl) Bacon, Charles Perkins, Wanda Faye Shinault, Susan (Norman) Branford, Veronica (Melvin) Williams, Antonio Perkins, Rodney (Vonda) Perkins; 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, R.T. and Annie Perkins.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 from, 11:00 AM to 12noon at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue. East Chicago with graveside services immediately following at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.

Mr. Perkins was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Perkins family during their time of loss.