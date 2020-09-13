HOBART, IN - Leonard Davis Perkins, 87, of Hobart passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Sebo's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by children: Donnie (Audrey) Perkins, Barbara (Carl) Bacon, Charles Perkins, Wanda Faye Shinault, Susan (Norman) Branford, Veronica (Melvin) Williams, Antonio Perkins, Rodney (Vonda) Perkins; 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, R.T. and Annie Perkins.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 from, 11:00 AM to 12noon at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME 4859 Alexander Avenue. East Chicago with graveside services immediately following at Fern Oaks Cemetery in Griffith.
Mr. Perkins was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce.
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Perkins family during their time of loss.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.