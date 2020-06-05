Leonard Frank Lewandowski, Jr.

In his 40 years of working in the medical field, Leonard served as a Registered Nurse, Director of Emergency Services and Diabetes Educator both telephonically and at hospitals in Florida. He was proud to have lived for over 60 years as a type 1 diabetic. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working in his yard – he was known for his green thumb. Each morning, he would read the obituary sections of hometown newspapers to "make sure his name wasn't in there." Well, dad, you made it and we love you.