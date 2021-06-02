Leonard G. White 'Lenny'

Sept.15, 1956 — May 27, 2021

WISCONSIN — Leonard Gerard White, 60, of Wisconsin, formerly of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Lenny is survived by his wife of 44 years, Cindy Lee White (nee Bozsiko); three children, Stefanie (Matthew) Dyer, Karl (Emily) White and Gerard (Cheryl) White; seven grandchildren: Jesse, Nick, Kylee, Tegan, Samantha, Madisin and Leonard; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Michael and Lillian Joan White, three brothers and one sister.

Lenny was born and raised in Hammond and was a 1974 graduate of Morton High School. He was active with his children growing up, he coached soccer at St. Catherine of Sienna and Little League for Hessville. Lenny also was a Boy Scott troop leader for five years in Troop 243. He was retired from Carpenters Local 599. He moved to Wisconsin in 2009 where he enjoyed fishing, hunting and nature. Lenny was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN 46323. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. from Bocken Funeral Home followed by burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. For additional information, visit www.bockenfunerals.com or call (219)844-1600.