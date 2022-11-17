Nov. 3, 1927 - Nov. 13, 2022
MERRILLVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Leonard H. "Shadow" Olejnik, age 95, of Merrillville, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, born November 3, 1927, and passed away peacefully Sunday, November 13, 2022. Loving husband of the late Loretta Olejnik (nee Kaczmarek). Devoted father of Joseph Olejnik, Jennifer (John) Lisac, and Jeffrey (Crissie) Olejnik. Proud grandfather of Andrew, Thomas, Sara, Emily, Steven, Ryan, Nikolas, and Connor; step-grandfather of Kathleen, Kayla, Clayton, and Kiley; great-grandfather of Ronald, Amelia, David, and Leilani. Dear brother of the late Eva Olejnik, Sr. Mary Maximillia, Joseph (late Irene) Olejnik, Winifred (late Carl) Carey, Florence (late Edward) Sellers, Margaret (late Andrew) DuBransky, Cyril (late Peggy) Olejnik, Geraldine (late James) Bigoness, Richard (Alice) Olejnik, Patricia (late Paul) Haller, and Maxine (late John) Anna. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Agnes, nee Polus, Olejnik, and daughter-in-law Kathleen Olejnik. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Shadow was an avid baseball player who played for Bowen High School, Cincinnati Reds Minor League, the Army, and many Chicago affiliated teams. He coached numerous baseball teams including the Calumet City Little League. Shadow boxed in a few Chicago gyms and for the Army during his service in the Korean War. He will be dearly missed.
Visitation Friday, November 18, 2022 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a wake service to be held at 4:00 p.m. Prayer service Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, to St. Joseph Catholic Church 440 Joliet St. Dyer, IN, for a 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass, with Rev. Peter J. Muha officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Jesse Brown VAMC (Crown Point Clinic), 820 South Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612, or St. Joseph Catholic Church appreciated.
