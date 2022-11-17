MERRILLVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - Leonard H. "Shadow" Olejnik, age 95, of Merrillville, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, born November 3, 1927, and passed away peacefully Sunday, November 13, 2022. Loving husband of the late Loretta Olejnik (nee Kaczmarek). Devoted father of Joseph Olejnik, Jennifer (John) Lisac, and Jeffrey (Crissie) Olejnik. Proud grandfather of Andrew, Thomas, Sara, Emily, Steven, Ryan, Nikolas, and Connor; step-grandfather of Kathleen, Kayla, Clayton, and Kiley; great-grandfather of Ronald, Amelia, David, and Leilani. Dear brother of the late Eva Olejnik, Sr. Mary Maximillia, Joseph (late Irene) Olejnik, Winifred (late Carl) Carey, Florence (late Edward) Sellers, Margaret (late Andrew) DuBransky, Cyril (late Peggy) Olejnik, Geraldine (late James) Bigoness, Richard (Alice) Olejnik, Patricia (late Paul) Haller, and Maxine (late John) Anna. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Agnes, nee Polus, Olejnik, and daughter-in-law Kathleen Olejnik. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Shadow was an avid baseball player who played for Bowen High School, Cincinnati Reds Minor League, the Army, and many Chicago affiliated teams. He coached numerous baseball teams including the Calumet City Little League. Shadow boxed in a few Chicago gyms and for the Army during his service in the Korean War. He will be dearly missed.