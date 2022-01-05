HIGHLAND, IN - Leonard J. Kaminski age 78 of Highland passed away on Friday December 31, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 54-1/2 years Candace, daughter Kimberly Kaminski, special nephew Mark (Lauren) Meyers and family, sister Loretta (late Charles) Thompson, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday January 6, 2022, beginning at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church located at 3025 Highway Ave., Highland. Burial will follow at St. John St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday January 6, 2022, from 10:00 AM till time of service at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.

Leonard was an Army Veteran and was an avid model railroader, collecting and adding to his train collection throughout the years. Leonard was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life and who enjoyed being with his family.

For more information, please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeogriffith.com.