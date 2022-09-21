Leonard Miller

Aug. 29, 1947 - Sep. 17, 2022

HOBART - Lenny Miller, age 75 moved to Heaven on September 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda of 40 years; daughters: Jessica (Scott) Fischer, Katie (Tommy) Renslow and Leonard Miller Jr., Karlyn Veltri, Krissy Larmon, Keith Miller; and his sister Blanche Stoner. He is preceded in death by his parents: John and Blanche Miller; sister Joan Odarczenko; brothers: John, Richard, and Robert Miller.

Lenny was a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division's A Company in the Vietnam War earning the Bronze Star, he was Honorably Discharged in 1968.

He was an over the road truck driver for many years and retired from Roadway Express after 25 years of service.

Visitation for Lenny will be Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th St., Hobart IN. Funeral services will be held on Thursday September 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME in Hobart with Pastor Larry Westforth officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery 2305 W. 73rd Ave. Merrillville, IN.