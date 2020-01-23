LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Leonard Poplawski 86, of Lake Village, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at home with his family. He is survived by his children Lindy (Barbara) and Cathy (Timothy) Phelps; grandchildren, Linn, Loran, Skyler and Derek and great grandchildren, Piper, Cooper, Audrey, Ryder and Aubrey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maydell and 6 siblings. Leonard was a retired Pipe Fitter with local #597. A Founding member of the Lake Village Fire Dept., member, Lake Village American Legion Post 375, where he was active with the Newton Co. Honor Guard, St. Augusta Catholic Church, Lowell's VFW Post 6841.