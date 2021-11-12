Leonard R. Walavich

Feb. 19, 1950 — Nov. 4, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Leonard R. Walavich (Len), loving husband passed away at age 71.

Len was born on February 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Leonard and Martha (nee Gabus) Walavich. Then in 1968, he graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Chicago, IL. He then served in the U.S. Army in 1970, fought in the Vietnam War and was awarded various decorations, medals and badges until his honorable discharge in 1976. He worked at Metra as a Manager until his retirement in 2010.

On May 11, 1995, he married Michele DuTour-Walavich and moved to Munster, IN.

Len had a passion for photography, reading, technology and golf. He was also an avid volunteer in many organizations in Northwest Indiana, which included AARP Tax Relief Program, American Legion Post 16, Cancer Resource Centre, Center for Visual & Performing Arts, Indiana Lions 25A Eyeglass Missions, Munster Lions KidSight, and Munster VIPs. Len was awarded as "Lion of the Year" from 2012-13 by Munster Lions. He received a "Citizenship Award" in 2014 and was recognized for 5 years in VIPs Program in 2021 by Munster Police Department for his exemplary dedication and service.