Feb. 19, 1950 — Nov. 4, 2021

MUNSTER, IN — On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Leonard R. Walavich (Len), loving husband passed away at age 71.

Len was born on February 19, 1950 in Chicago, IL to Leonard and Martha (nee Gabus) Walavich. Then in 1968, he graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Chicago, IL. He then served in the U.S. Army in 1970, fought in the Vietnam War and was awarded various decorations, medals and badges until his honorable discharge in 1976. He worked at Metra as a Manager until his retirement in 2010.

On May 11, 1995, he married Michele DuTour-Walavich and moved to Munster, IN.

Len had a passion for photography, reading, technology and golf. He was also an avid volunteer in many organizations in Northwest Indiana, which included AARP Tax Relief Program, American Legion Post 16, Cancer Resource Centre, Center for Visual & Performing Arts, Indiana Lions 25A Eyeglass Missions, Munster Lions KidSight, and Munster VIPs. Len was awarded as "Lion of the Year" from 2012-13 by Munster Lions. He received a "Citizenship Award" in 2014 and was recognized for 5 years in VIPs Program in 2021 by Munster Police Department for his exemplary dedication and service.

Len was preceded in death by his father, Leonard, and his mother, Martha. He issurvived by his wife, Michele, his sisters Judy Walavich and Mary Bortell, nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life and memorial services will be held at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321 and as follows:

Celebration of Life: Sunday, November 14th from 2:00–6:00 p.m. Monday, November 15th from 9:30–10:00 a.m.

Memorial Service: Monday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m.

Interment with Military Honors: Monday, November 15th at 1:00 p.m; Fort Sheridan National Cemetery, Vattman Road off Sheridan Road, Highwood, Lake County, IL 60037

www.kishfuneralhome.net

