HESVILLE, IN - Leonard Daily, age 92 passed away Saturday, November 24, 2018 at his home with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Sharon; children, John (Pamela) Daily and family; Donna (Clarence) Robbins and family; Larry (Cindy) Daily and family; and Lorrie (Jimmy) Tovo and family. There is a very special grandson, Ethan Patrick Daily, as well. He has many nieces and nephews as well as cousins. Two sisters, Hattie Kuebler, of Missouri and Barb Banks, of Texas.
There will be a brief visitation on Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave. Hessville. There will be no service, other than a brief military flag presentation ceremony.
Leonard was a Veteran of WWII, having served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. He was a proud American.
Leonard would appreciate it if anyone who cares to, wears some type of sports apparel. Any sport, any team. He was a die-hard Cubs fan, but would forgive other teams. Please omit flowers. For additional information contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME.
219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com