HOBART, IN - Leonard W. Fiegle, age 89 formerly of Griffith, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Brentwood at Hobart Assisted Living Center with his devoted wife Dorothy (Welch) at his side. Len and Dorothy were high school sweethearts and were married for 65 years. She was the love of his life.

He is survived by his four daughters: Jeanne (Chuck) DeLasCasas, Joellen (John) Trojnar, Susan (Todd) Williams, Sally (late Danny) Moussette. He was a loving grandfather to Jennifer (Jay) Rachau, Jason (Kyla) DeLasCasas, Christopher (Lisa) Trojnar, Michael (Casey) Trojnar, Cody Williams, Kelly Williams, Anthony Moussette. He also leaves behind five beautiful great-grandchildren, Tyler and Alexis Rachau, Kaylee DeLasCasas, Hayley and Brooke Trojnar. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Mount of Crown Point; sisters-in-laws: Rita Mount of Griffith and Janet (Dan) Boltz of Gilbert, AZ; brother-in-law, Richard (Shirlee) Welch of Griffith; numerous nieces and nephews. Len was preceded in death by parents: Paul and Margaret Fiegle; brothers: Albert, Herman, Francis and Gerald; sister, Elinor Schulte.

Len was born and raised in Crown Point, attending St. Mary School and graduating from Crown Point High School, class of 1948. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps and settled in Griffith to raise his family. He worked as a salesman for Calumet Breweries, John's Place, and later Olinger Distributors.