Leonard W. Surufka

April 9, 1937 — July 5, 2021

LANSING, IL — Leonard W. Surufka, age 84 of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 5, 2021. He was born on April 9, 1937 at home in East Chicago, IN, the son of Frank and Agatha (Synos) Surufka. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol Ann (Bonner); children: Daniel, Dennis (Maria), Deanna (Kevin) Hoogeveen, Thomas (Deborah) and Terry; grandchildren: Joshua and Rebecca Ross, Ryan, Kyle, Alec, Erich, Colin and Jessica; great-grandchildren: Ryder and Cannen; sister-in-law: Rosie Surufka and many nieces and nephews. Leonard was preceded in death by siblings: Antoinette "Toni" (Walter) Sowa, Mary (Joseph) Gorney, Joseph (Ann), John (Theresa), Edward "Sam" (Dolores and Anna), and Chester. He was the youngest and last of the Surufka children, all first generation Polish Americans.

Lenn loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. His family and the timespent with them meant the world to him. The kids could always put a smile on his face. He wasa very loving, kind and generous man who will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. Additional visitation for Leonard will be held on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM, followed by a 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Catholic Parish, 3010 Ridge road, Lansing, IL with Father Bill Mcfarlane officiating. Cremation to follow.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Leonard's to Parkinson's Disease, Lansing Food Pantry or The Share Foundation. www.schroederlauer.com