Leonora H. Mattio

Leonora was born in Chicago Heights. She lived on "the Hill" for most of her life. She was married for 67 years to Americo "Merks" Mattio until his death in 2015. A devout Catholic, Mom was an active member of St. Paul's Catholic Church. She served as an organist for 70+ years playing weekend and daily masses until the age of 90. Her family was the most important thing in her life. She was an eternal caregiver to her parents, husband and children, as well as being "mom" to many. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Her home was open to all and no one ever left hungry. Mom and Dad had a breakfast group that met at their house every Sunday after 8:00 Mass for over 60 years. They enjoyed traveling through the United States. Memories of these trips and all family events were kept in the many volumes of photo albums Mom took great pride in organizing. She worked at Certain Teed Roofing in Chicago Heights for many years and later for Bill Hickey and Associates. Mom was greatly loved. The world is better for her having been a part of it and especially for the lives of those who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Leonora's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital are appreciated.