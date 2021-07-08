Leora Ruth Jonason

Just 4-foot-11-inches tall, Ruth had a larger-than-life personality. One Halloween as an adult, she dressed in costume and went door-to-door trick-or-treating. After collecting candy, she revealed who she was to surprised neighbors. She loved crocheting; playing Bunco; going to casinos, where she had uncanny luck at the slot machines (and after winning, treating family and friends to dinner at a restaurant); making impromptu trips to Dairy Queen; and showering family with gifts at Christmas. She and Kyle enjoyed traveling, especially with Ruth's sister, Bev, and her husband, Fred. Most of all they loved spending time with family. Together they encouraged and unconditionally supported their children and grandchildren in the many endeavors they pursued.