April 30, 1932 - July 4, 2021
CEDAR LAKE, IN - Leora Ruth Jonason, 89, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 4, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by two sons: Robert (Patty) Jonason of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Karl Jonason of Pompano Beach, Florida; a daughter, Lisa (Mark) Martin of Hebron, Indiana; four beloved grandchildren: Amy and Christine (Matt Waring) Jonason and Mark Jr. and Victoria Martin; a cherished great-grandson, Liam James Martin; sister Beverly Workman of Winter Garden, Florida; brother Butch (Phyllis) Reich of Ellenton, Florida; and many dear nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kyle, who passed away on April 20, 2012, and brothers Lawrence, Fred, Gene and Bob.
Ruth was born April 30, 1932, in Leavittsburg, Ohio. She grew up in nearby Newton Falls. She was a cheerleader and popular classmate in high school. Next to her picture in her senior yearbook is the quote, "To know her is to love her."
The daughter of a barber, Ruth earned her cosmetology license and went on to own and operate Ruth's Beauty Salon for more than 40 years. Many of her loyal customers became close friends. She met the love of her life, Kyle, while he was in the Air Force and stationed at a base near Newton Falls. They wed on Nov. 22, 1952, and were nearly inseparable during their 59 years of marriage.
The family moved to Cedar Lake in 1969 for Kyle's job. Ruth and Kyle remained in their home there the rest of their lives.
They were longtime members of the First United Methodist Church of Crown Point, Indiana. Ruth also was a member of the Red Hat Society and a local women-run investment club. She worked the polls most Election Days.
Just 4-foot-11-inches tall, Ruth had a larger-than-life personality. One Halloween as an adult, she dressed in costume and went door-to-door trick-or-treating. After collecting candy, she revealed who she was to surprised neighbors. She loved crocheting; playing Bunco; going to casinos, where she had uncanny luck at the slot machines (and after winning, treating family and friends to dinner at a restaurant); making impromptu trips to Dairy Queen; and showering family with gifts at Christmas. She and Kyle enjoyed traveling, especially with Ruth's sister, Bev, and her husband, Fred. Most of all they loved spending time with family. Together they encouraged and unconditionally supported their children and grandchildren in the many endeavors they pursued.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St., Crown Point, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at noon with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point. View directions and/or sign the guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com or contact 219-663-2500. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the church's buddy-bag program, which provides weekend meals to at-need children in Crown Point schools.