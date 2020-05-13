Leota J. Downing (nee Jordan)

GARY, IN — Leota Downing, Gary, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving children, Bill (Beth) Downing, Terri Woerner, Dawn (Jonathan) Evans and James M. Downing; cherished grandchildren: Jennifer, Jacqueline (Brian), Angelique (Dave), Christine (Jon), Mary Kathleen (Vince), Jonathan and Bill (Liz); great-grandchildren: Emma, Zoey, Declan, Dominic, Abby, Hudson, Aubrey and Olivia; nieces, Debbi Bremer and Diana Ranier; a special Thank You to her caregiver, Lisa Doran-Gidley.

Preceded in death by her parents, George and Edna Jordan; husband, Leo Downing; sister, Betty Swanson; sister-in-law, Anna Jurcik; and brothers-in-law, Robert Swanson and John Jurcik. Leota was a school nurse for the Lake Ridge School district for 25 years. After retirement, she proudly quilted with the ladies of St. Mary's Church in Griffith, IN. Leota loved to sew and quilt with her grandkids. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be truly missed.

Leota's family will be holding private funeral services. Rendina Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Please express your condolences by visiting www.mycalumetpark.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Unity Hospice, 8407 Virginia St., Merrillville, IN. for information call 219-980-1141. www.mycalumetpark.com

