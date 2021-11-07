Sept. 26, 1926 - Nov. 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Leroy Francis Campbell, 95 of Valparaiso, passed away, Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He was born September 26, 1926 in New Castle, PA to the late Urey Leroy and Frances (Pilch) Campbell. Leroy was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked for 30 years at U.S. Steel in the 5-stand cold mill. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Valparaiso and enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling.

On January 16, 1948 in Winchester, WA, Leroy married Edith Pilling who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by his sons: Douglas Lee (Mary Ann) Campbell and Duane Roy (Judy) Campbell; grandchildren: Joanne Tidwell, Michael Campbell, Karen Jean White, and Diane Sweet; great-grandchildren: Adreona, Kaycie, Emma, and Lily; and brother, Joseph Roy Campbell.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 from 10:00-11:00 AM at First Untied Methodist Church 103 N. Franklin St., Valparaiso, with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM. Masks will be required for attendance. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the First United Methodist Church, Valparaiso.