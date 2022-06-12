Leroy Harris

Leroy was born in Aiken, IL and moved to Hammond in 1944. He graduated from Hammond Tech in 1957 and then proudly served in the Indiana National Guard. Leroy and JoAnn were married in January 1961 and he became a father in December of that same year. A vital part of their marriage and family life was the consistent and sincere practicing of their Catholic faith. After 42 years in the steel industry he retired from Bethlehem Steel in 2000 and sincerely missed his "Crew of Brothers" and the work he loved. Leroy and JoAnn also shared a passion for collecting and restoring antiques. He will always be remembered for his wit and charm but his devotion to our family will be forever cherished. A special thank you to the wonderful Community Hospital 3rd Floor West/ICU staff and to the professional, caring staff at the William J. Riley Hospice Residence in Munster.