Leroy J. Fulmer

HOBART, IN — Leroy J. Fulmer, 88, a resident of Hobart, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, Indiana. Leroy was born January 14, 1932 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, to the late Roy J. and Dorothy (nee Brandon) Fulmer. He retired from U.S. Steel as a scrap stocker. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 1014 and a Hobart Moose Lodge 783 member.

He will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.

Leroy is survived by his two daughters, Charlotte Carrasco and Sharon (David Blatzheim) Garrison; granddaughter, Sarah Hopkins; three great-grandchildren, Jerath (Emily), Mikayla (Tristan) and Blaine Hopkins; and many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. (nee Hazelton) Fulmer; grandson, Robert Gorski Jr.; and six siblings.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Charlotte Hopkins, Ryan Hopkins and Christy Tidwell for their help with caring for Leroy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to VNA Hospice 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.

A funeral service for Leroy will be Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave. Portage, Indiana. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana. Visitation for Leroy will be Friday, July 10, 2020, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. also at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL (219)- 762-3013 or online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.