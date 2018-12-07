VALPARAISO, IN - LeRoy M. Loudermilk, 78, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, December 6, 2018 at home surrounded by loved ones. Born January 10, 1940 in Wilkensburg, PA to John and Irene Loudermilk, he worked tirelessly to build an amazing life for himself, his family, and his friends.
He is survived by his wife, Michele Loudermilk, brother, Jack Loudermilk, his three children: Bob Loudermilk, Lee Loudermilk Troester, and Michele Lee Loudermilk; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Salleck in 2014.
A viewing will be held on Monday, December 10, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. with service on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., both at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME - VALPARAISO, IN. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA of Northwest Indiana or Opportunity Enterprises.
Lee was a businessman and entrepreneur extraordinaire, having established seven corporations during his career. These included, manufacturing, research and development, hospitality and international trade businesses. His leadership of the Valparaiso Country Club for 15 years was transformational. Legendary exploits as a high school quarterback in Pennsylvania led him initially to Michigan State University, then ultimatelyto an Orange Bowl appearance with the Colorado Buffaloes. Lee made an incredible impression on the world, and will live on in the hearts of the countless people who loved and respected him.